On August 24, commencing at 4:06 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with Hon. Frederick Musiiwa Makamure SHAVA, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe, who is visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa congratulated Zimbabwe on its assumption of the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and expressed her intention to cooperate not only bilaterally but also in the context of the Southern African region. Minister Kamikawa also informed that Japan provided approximately 5,800 tons of fertilizer and decided to implement food aid program to Zimbabwe, which is suffering from severe food insecurity due to drought. In response, Minister Shava expressed his gratitude for Japan's assistance to Zimbabwe and explained his country's efforts as the SADC chair-country.
- Minister Kamikawa then asked for continued cooperation for the stable supply of petalite produced in Zimbabwe and welcomed Zimbabwe's participation in the pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo. The two ministers shared their view to further strengthen bilateral economic relations, including the agricultural sector.
The two ministers confirmed that they would further develop Japan-Zimbabwe relations towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.