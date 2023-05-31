Mr. TANAKA Kazunori, President of Japan-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship League, who visited Nigeria from 28 to 30 May as Special Envoy of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio, attended the Inauguration Ceremony for H.E. Mr. Bola TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and had meetings and discussions. The overview of the visit is as follows.
- On May 28, Special Envoy TANAKA attended a dinner hosted by President BUHARI in Abuja. On the next day, he attended the Inauguration Ceremony for President TINUBU and paid a courtesy call on President TINUBU.
- Special Envoy TANAKA, handing over a letter from Prime Minister KISHIDA, congratulated President TINUBU on his inauguration and expressed his wishes to further strengthen bilateral relationship between Japan and Nigeria and deepen cooperation in tackling various challenges that the international community is facing. President TINUBU expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister KISHIDA for the dispatch of Special Envoy of the Prime Minister.
- During his visit, Special Envoy TANAKA held discussions with Members of the House of Representatives of Nigeria including the President of Nigeria-Japan Parliamentary Friendship League. He also had meetings with Nigerians who have visited Japan and Japanese residents in Nigeria respectively. In these meetings and discussions, the importance of further strengthening Japan-Nigeria relationship in various areas, including bilateral business relations and people-to-people exchanges, was confirmed.
