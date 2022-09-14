Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


Mr. MAKIHARA Hideki, Secretary-General of Japan-African Union (AU) Parliamentary Friendship League, visited Kenya from September 12 to September 13 as Special Envoy of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio in order to attend the Inauguration Ceremony for H.E. Dr. William Samoei RUTO, President of the Republic of Kenya. The overview of the visit is as follows.

  1. On September 13, Special Envoy MAKIHARA attended the Inauguration Ceremony at Moi International Sports Center in Nairobi, Kenya.
    Special Envoy MAKIHARA held informal talks with many members of Kenyan Government including Amb. Macharia Kamau, Principal Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also had talks with Hon. Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republice of Gambia, Hon. Stanley Kasongo Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia, H.E. Ms. Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, and Hon. Ms. Vicky Ford MP, Minister of State for Development in the Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office (FCDO), among others.
  2. During his visit, Special Envoy MAKIHARA also visited Kenya Medical Research Institute, and held a discussion with Japanese business persons in Kenya, as a follow-up to TICAD 8.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.