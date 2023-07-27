Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On July 26 (local time), members of Niger’s Armed Forces announced, among others, the detention of President Bazoum.

Japan is deeply concerned about this situation, and strongly condemns such actions taken by these members of Niger’s Armed Forces, in line with the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Japan calls for ensuring the safety of President Bazoum.

Japan calls for the upholding of constitutional order in Niger.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.