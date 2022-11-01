In relation to the large number of casualties arising from several consecutive explosions in Mogadishu city in the Federal Republic of Somalia, on October 29th (local time), Japan extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and expresses its heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured.
Japan hopes that efforts to establish peace in Somalia make further progress under H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who was elected in May.
Japan, alongside the international community, has always strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and supports the international community's fight against terrorism.