On July 25, fourteen (14) students from Meisei Elementary School visited the Embassy through a cultural exchange program organized by Setagaya Intercultural Center. The students were accompanied by three (3) staff members of the center, and they were warmly welcomed by the Embassy officials.

At the beginning of the program, Mr. Greyson Ishengoma introduced himself and other officers of the Embassy. He also expressed his sincere appreciation for visiting the Embassy and their interest in Tanzania. Ms. Fumio Iguchi, a staff member of the center, explained the purpose of the visit, and the students introduced themselves by greeting and exchanging their name cards with Embassy officials. There was a quiz session in addition to Q&A session, and the students successfully deepened their understanding of Tanzania especially in the field of language, geography, educational system, world heritage sites, agricultural products, sightseeing spots through actively raising their hands and answering questions.

The students showed strong interests in Maasai Shuka and Kanga fabric, so the Embassy provided each of them a fabric to try on. They enjoyed wrapping Shuka and Kanga around their bodies and took many photos. They also enjoyed tasting Sambusa and juice which were prepared by the Embassy.