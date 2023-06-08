On June 8, commencing at 5:00 p.m., Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a telephone talk with the Honourable Dr. Naledi PANDOR, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, for approximately 15 minutes. The overview is as follows.
Minister Pandor explained African leaders’ initiative for peace in Ukraine. In response, Minister Hayashi expressed his respect for African leaders’ efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine and stated as Japan’s position that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a clear violation of international law and just and lasting peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without the withdrawal of Russia from Ukraine.
In addition, the two Ministers confirmed that they would continue their dialogue to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and agreed to continue working closely together to further develop the bilateral relationship between Japan and South Africa.