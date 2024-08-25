On August 24, commencing at 6:00 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a Foreign Ministers’ meeting with H.E. Mr. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who is visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the meeting is as follows.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa expressed her heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families of the terrorist attack occurred in Mogadishu on August 2 and stated that Japan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. Minister Kamikawa also stated that she would like to work closely with Somalia, which will be a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNSC) for two years from next year, while sharing Japan's knowledge. In response, Minister Fiqi expressed his gratitude for Japan’s extensive support to date and his expectations for further strengthening the favorable relations with Japan. Minister Fiqi also expressed his expectations for cooperation with Japan in the Security Council.
- Referring to Japan’s efforts towards peace and stability in Somalia, Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan would like to cooperate with Somalia towards the consolidation of peace and economic development of Somalia. In response, Minister Fiqi, referring to the long friendly relations with Japan, expressed his expectations for continued cooperation for peace and stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.
The two ministers confirmed that they would further develop Japan-Somalia relations towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.