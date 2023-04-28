On 27th April, 2023, in Dar es Salaam of United Republic of Tanzania, the Exchange of Notes(E/N) for ODA loan project “Tanzania Agricultural Inputs Support Programme” was signed by H.E. MISAWA Yasushi, Ambassador of Japan to the United Republic of Tanzania and Dr. Natu El-Maamry Mwamba, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Planning of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Government of Japan will provide a loan of up to ten billion Japanese Yen (\10,000,000,000), approximately seventy million US dollars ($70,000,000) to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The project development objective is to enhance production and productivity of priority crops, such as rice, wheat and sunflower by improving and scaling up the delivery of certified seeds and fertilizers to smallholder farmers in the target areas.

This will increase local agricultural production and strengthen the food system, thereby contributing to avoiding risks and enhancing food and nutrition security due to the Ukrainian crisis and climate change.