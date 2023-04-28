On 27th April, 2023, in Dar es Salaam of the United Republic of Tanzania, the Exchange of Notes(E/N) for grant aid project “Economic and Social Development Programme (Revival of TAFICO)” was signed by H.E. MISAWA Yasushi, Ambassador of Japan to the United Republic of Tanzania and Dr. Natu El-Maamry Mwamba, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Planning of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Government of Japan will expand a total amount of grant up to three hundred and fifty million Japanese Yen (\350,000,000), approximately two million five hundred and fifty five thousands US dollars ($2,555,000), by adding one hundred and fifty million Japanese Yen (\150,000,000), approximately one million one hundred US dollars ($1,100,000) for The Economic and Social Development Programme (Revival of TAFICO) wich was originally signed in 2019.

This grant will be used to assist the revival of Tanzania Fisheries Corporation (TAFICO) by facilitating the purchase of a Fishing Vessel, Ice Making Machine (Ice plant), Fishing Gear, Installation of Cold Storage Room and other items as requested by the Government of Republic of Tanzania.

The expansion of the grant aims to address the budget shortfall caused by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates and rising materials and transportation costs.

In the past, Japan has supported the construction of a fish market in Dar es Salaam, the largest city in Tanzania, and the renovation of the Malindi fish landing and marketing facilities in Zanzibar, contributing to the development of the country's fishery sector. This project will also contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through the development of Tanzania's fisheries sector.