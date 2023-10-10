UNICEF Libya has received $1 million from the Government of Japan to support its flood relief efforts in eastern Libya. The funding will be used to provide access to clean drinking water, sanitation facilities, and hygiene kits, as well as child protection assistance to the most vulnerable children and families.

The devastating Mediterranean Storm Daniel, which made landfall in Libya on September 10, 2023, resulted in flash flooding in multiple areas, including Al-Jabal Alakhdar, Derna, Al-Bayada, Almarj, Shahat, Soussa, and Benghazi. The impact has been particularly severe in Derna, where over 4,000 people have died, and essential services and infrastructure have been extensively damaged.

UNICEF, in collaboration with authorities and local and international partners, is working around the clock to address humanitarian needs while planting the seeds for systems recovery. Immediate priorities include providing medical aid, mental health and psychosocial support, clean water, sanitation, hygiene promotion and child protection services.

Michele Servadei, UNICEF Libya Representative, expressed deep gratitude for Japan's support, stating, "The situation is dire, and humanitarian assistance is crucial to save lives and protect the well-being of affected populations. This funding from Japan comes at a critical time when the people of eastern Libya, and in particular children, are facing immense challenges due to the aftermath of Storm Daniel. This support is crucial to ensure the provision of safe water and sanitation at a time of high risk of diseases, as well as to ensure mobile protective services such as psychosocial support and case management for children and parents."

On his part, Mr. AMADERA Masaki, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Libya and Special Coordinator for Libya reaffirmed Japan’s solidarity with Libyan people during this most difficult time, adding "With the Japan's emergency grant aid through UNICEF, I hope people affected by the flood, especially children, will regain their normal life back as soon as possible with the support for critical emergency Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and child protection including Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and family tracing interventions".

The funding will directly benefit 15,000 people in the most impacted municipalities.

UNICEF Libya expresses its sincere gratitude to the Government and people of Japan for their continuous support and commitment to the well-being of children and families across Libya.