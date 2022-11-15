On November 15, commencing at 3:00 p.m. (local time) for approximately 10 minutes, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, who is visiting Indonesia for the G20 Summit, held informal talks with H.E. Mr. Matamela Cyril RAMAPHOSA, President of the Republic of South Africa. The overview of the meeting is as follows.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
- Prime Minister Kishida expressed his delightedness to meet with President Ramaphosa again following the meeting in June in Elmau although he regretted not being able to take enough time to talk, and expressed his hope to further strengthen the solid relationship with South Africa, which is an important partner for Japan, through following up on TICAD 8 and the Japan-South Africa Partnership Forum. In response, President Ramaphosa stated that he is glad that Japan-South Africa Partnership Forum was held last month, and expressed his hope that this Forum will serve as an opportunity to encourage further investment by Japanese companies and further expansion of the bilateral relation. President Ramaphosa also expressed his condolences for the passing of former Prime Minister Abe.
- The two leaders also exchanged views on the cooperation in the field of nuclear disarmament, the importance of critical mineral, as well as South Africa’s contribution for the stabilization of surrounding areas of LNG development project in Mozambique and for the peace agreement signed between Ethiopian government and TPLF. The two leaders concurred to continue working closely together to address these issues including in the international arena.
