1. Following the announcement of the final results of the presidential election on 22 July 2024(local time), Japan congratulates incumbent President Paul Kagame on his re-election in the presidential election, which was held for the first time since August 2017.
2. Japan expresses its respect for the Republic of Rwanda's efforts for national reconciliation, reconstruction and development since the 1994 genocide. The stability and prosperity of the Republic of Rwanda is important for peace and stability in the Great Lake region where Rwanda is located and Africa as a whole. Japan hopes that efforts toward peace and stability in the region and in Africa as a whole will be further promoted under the strong leadership of President Kagame.
3. Looking ahead to the TICAD (Tokyo International Conference on African Development ) Ministerial Meeting in August this year and TICAD 9 in August next year, Japan will further strengthen the amicable bilateral relations built through cooperation in a wide range of areas such as water, sanitation and hygiene services, infrastructure development, and agriculture.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.