Japan reiterates its respect for the important role that Chad plays for peace and stability in the region, and will continue to support peace and stability in African countries, including Chad, through the TICAD process among others.

Japan looks forward to the progress of democracy in Chad in an inclusive, peaceful and transparent manner by conducting further national dialogue following this presidential election, which constitutes an important process for the democratic transition in Chad.

On May 6 (local time), Chad held a presidential election, and on May 16 (local time), the Constitutional Council of Chad announced the election of H.E. Mr. MAHAMAT IDRISS DEBY ITNO as president-elect. Japan welcomes the efforts of the Chadian people having conducted this election in a generally peaceful manner in order to consolidate democracy.

