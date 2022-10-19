Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On October 19, regarding the damage resulting from the floods in many states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, delivered the following message of condolences to H.E. Mr. Muhammadu BUHARI, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.　

“It is with deep sadness when I learn about the recent floods caused by heavy rainfall in many states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria which have claimed many precious lives and forced many people to evacuate. On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. My sympathies are with those who are affected and I sincerely pray for the prompt reconstruction of the affected areas.”

