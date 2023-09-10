On September 9, regarding the damage caused by the earthquake disaster in the central part of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mr. HAYAHI Yoshimasa, Foreign Minister of Japan, delivered the following message of condolences to H. E. Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco.
“I am deeply grieved and saddened to learn, immediately after our meeting in Cairo a few days ago, that many precious lives were lost and many people were affected in the earthquake disaster in the central part of the Kingdom of Morocco. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives, and my sympathies are with their bereaved families. I sincerely pray for the quick recovery of those who are affected as well as the prompt reconstruction of the affected areas.
I would like to convey to you that Japan stands ready to provide all possible assistance your country may need, based on local needs.”