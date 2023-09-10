“I am deeply grieved and saddened to learn, immediately after our meeting in Cairo a few days ago, that many precious lives were lost and many people were affected in the earthquake disaster in the central part of the Kingdom of Morocco. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives, and my sympathies are with their bereaved families. I sincerely pray for the quick recovery of those who are affected as well as the prompt reconstruction of the affected areas. I would like to convey to you that Japan stands ready to provide all possible assistance your country may need, based on local needs.”

On September 9, regarding the damage caused by the earthquake disaster in the central part of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mr. HAYAHI Yoshimasa, Foreign Minister of Japan, delivered the following message of condolences to H. E. Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.