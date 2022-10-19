Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On October 19, Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, delivered the following message of condolences to H.E. Mr. Geoffrey ONYEAMA, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following serious damage from the floods caused by heavy rainfall in many states.

“I am deeply grieved and saddened by the news about the recent floods caused by heavy rainfall in many states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria which have claimed many precious lives and forced many people to evacuate. I would like to express my heartfell condolences to those who lost their lives and my sympathies are with their bereaved families. I sincerely pray for the quick recovery of those who are affected as well as the prompt reconstruction of the affected areas.”

