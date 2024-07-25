Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On July 25, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs, sent messages to H.E. Mr. Taye Atske Selassie Amde, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on the damages caused by heavy rain. The messages express heartfelt condolences to the Governments and the people of Ethiopia, sincerely praying for the early recovery of affected people as well as the prompt restoration of the damaged areas.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.