On September 27 at 9:40AM for approximately 20 minutes, Mr. YAMADA Kenji, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting with Hon. Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, the Republic of The Gambia, who is visiting Japan to attend the State Funeral for Former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo. The overview of the meeting is as follows.
- At the outset, State Minister Yamada expressed his gratitude to Minister Tangara for his attendance to the State Funeral for Former Prime Minister ABE Shinzo, and stated that he wished to further develop excellent diplomatic relations established under former Prime Minister Abe. In response, Minister Tangara conveyed his sincere condolences to former Prime Minister Abe and stated that President Barrow also expressed deep condolences. State Minister then extended his appreciation to Minister Tangara for the participation of President Barrow in TICAD 8 held in August this year.
- State Minister Yamada then stated that he wishes to advance cooperation between Japan and The Gambia in the area of development with the goal of sustainable growth and poverty reduction. Minister Tangara expressed his appreciation for Japan’s extensive support for The Gambia and his expectations for further strengthening of bilateral relations.
- Furthermore, the both sides exchanged their views on current international issues, such as the situation in Ukraine. State Minister Yamada also stated the importance of strengthening food security and securing transparency and fairness of development finance, and the both sides confirmed to cooperate with each other on these issues. They also confirmed to work for further development of bilateral relations, following up on the outcome of TICAD 8.