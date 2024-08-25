Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On August 24, commencing at 17:33 p.m. for approximately 15 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister of the Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania who is visiting Japan to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview is as follows.

  1. At the outset, Minister Kamikawa expressed her gratitude for being co-chair of the TICAD Ministerial Meeting. She also paid tribute to Mauritania contributing to peace and stability in the Sahel region. In response, Minister Merzoug stated that Japan is an important partner and that Mauritania would like to cooperate for the success of TICAD 9 to be held next year.
  2. The two ministers concurred on working to further enhance bilateral relations in a broad range of areas, including fisheries and agriculture.

The two ministers confirmed that they would further develop Japan-Mauritania relations towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.

