On August 23, commencing at 10:10 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Eltaher ELBAOUR, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the State of Libya. The summary of the meeting is as follows.

  • At the outset, Minister Kamikawa welcomed Acting Minister Elbaour's visit to Japan following his visit in January this year.
  • Both sides welcomed the progress in cooperation between the two countries, and concurred on continuing to deepen cooperation, particularly in human resources development.
  • Both sides confirmed the importance of further developing Japan-Libya relations, including in the run-up to TICAD 9 in 2025.
  • The two sides also exchanged views on the cooperation in the international arena, including United Nations Security Council reform, the situation in the Middle East, and dealing with North Korea including on the abductions issue.
