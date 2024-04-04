On April 4th, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan held telephone talks respectively with H.E. Mr. Abdallah BOUHABIB, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Lebanese Republic, H. E. Mr. Sameh SHOUKRY, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt and H. E. Mr. Ayman SAFADI, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to discuss the situation surrounding Palestine and Israel, after having held telephone talks with H.E. Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine on April 2nd and H.E. Mr. Israel KATZ, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel on April 3rd. These telephones talks come in the context of the announcement by the Government of Japan on its decision to lift the suspension of financial contributions to UNRWA and to provide assistance while checking the appropriateness on the use of funds. The overview is as follows:

Foreign Ministers’ telephone talks held today

H.E. Mr. Abdallah BouHabib, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Lebanese Republic (commencing at 5:00 p.m. for approximately 15 minutes) H.E. Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt (commencing at 5:25 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes) H.E. Mr. Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (commencing at 6:10 for approximately 20 minutes)

Resumption of the funding by the Government of Japan to UNRWA

In each of the telephone talks, having expressed her strong sense of urgency on the continuing deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Minister Kamikawa referred to the role Japan played in the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution on March 25th, which pointed out the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan and the expansion of humanitarian assistance. Minister Kamikawa referred to Japan’s announcement made on April 2nd, regarding its decision to lift the suspension of financial contributions to UNRWA, and to provide assistance while checking the appropriateness on the use of funds, in light of the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and UNRWA's measures to improve its governance. Minister Kamikawa also stated that Japan, through the funding, would provide assistance such as medical services for Palestinians in the neighboring countries and areas, and provide supplies for women and infants to respond to the poor sanitary conditions in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, during the meeting with Minister Shoukry of Egypt, Minister Kamikawa stated that the Government of Japan decided last month to provide assistance through WHO in response to the medical and health needs of Egypt, which has been receiving seriously injured patients, newborns and others from the Gaza Strip.

Responses from each of the Ministers are as follows:

Minister BouHabib of Lebanon expressed his appreciation for Japan's assistance to Lebanon and Palestine to date, as well as for the resumption of Japan's contribution to UNRWA and his expectation for Japan's continued support to the Palestinian people in the region.

Minister Shoukry of Egypt stated that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is extremely serious and that the resumption of funding to UNRWA by Japan is a right decision. He highly appreciated Japan's assistance to Palestine, and expressed his expectation and gratitude for Japan's role in the international arena including in the UN Security Councuil.

Minister Safadi of Jordan stated that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is extremely serious and requires constant support, and that as a host country with many Palestinian refugees, he highly appreciated Japan's support for Palestine, including the resumption of contributions to UNRWA. He also expressed his gratitude for Japan's assistance to Jordan to date.

Furthermore, Minister Kamikawa exchanged views with Ministers of Egypt and Jordan, respectively, on the necessity of increasing flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza as well as on the casualties of aid workers caused by attacks in Gaza.

In addition, Minister Kamikawa also exchanged views with each of the Ministers on the recent developments in Gaza and stated that Japan supports a “two-state solution” and stands ready to proactively contribute to the reform of the Palestinian Authority to that end. Minister Kamikawa discussed, especially with Minister Shoukry of Egypt, the possible spillover of the situation into the region and the attack on an Iranian facility in Syria.

Minister Kamikawa and each of the Ministers concurred on maintaining close cooperation toward the peace and stability in the Middle East and on further strengthening the bilateral coordination.