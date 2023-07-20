Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan


On 20th July 2023 Ambassador Baraka Luvanda and Embassy officials received Mr Ken Homma, Technical Advisor from Marino Forum21- a Japanese General Incorporated Association involved in the promotion of global fisheries and steady supply of marine products worldwide. Mr Homma was accompanied by Ms. Yukari Oka.

The team explained the purpose of their courtesy visit as being an information sharing about their upcoming working visit in Tanzania from 1 to 8 August 2023 with a view to conducting a base study for the reinforcement of bilateral cooperation between Japan and Tanzania in the fisheries sector.

Marino Forum21 has been consigned by the Government of Japan through JICA to undertake this assignment.

Ambassador Luvanda assured the team of support and facilitation during their mission in Tanzania and wished them safe travels.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan.