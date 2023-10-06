The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has today welcomed a contribution of US$ 1.5 million (JP¥ 200 million) from the Government of Japan to provide life-saving assistance to 50,000 people in northern Mozambique.

Thanks to Japan’s contribution, WFP will provide rice and canned fish to people affected by the conflict at a critical time when over 3.3 million people are facing acute food insecurity in Mozambique, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

“Mozambique has been Japan’s crucial partner within a strategic plan of Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) as Japan’s Prime Minister, Kishida Fumio, expressed in a visit to the country in May this year,” says Kimura Hajime, Ambassador of Japan to Mozambique. “This new food assistance, with a close partnership with WFP, reflects our strong commitment to people in Mozambique and our friendship.”

Since 2017, the conflict in northern Mozambique has inflicted immeasurable suffering, resulting in tragic loss of life and livelihoods. The crisis has forced countless families to abandon their homes and lands. While some 570,000 people have returned to their homes, more than 850,000 people remain internally displaced. Both groups require sustained support to rebuild their lives and regain their self-sufficiency.

"With soaring food prices and escalating operational costs, people affected by the conflict are having to endure even greater hardships," said Antonella D'Aprile, WFP's Country Director in Mozambique. "We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Japan, who consistently set an example by extending a helping hand to Mozambique's most vulnerable populations."

The Government of Japan is one of the longest-standing partners of WFP assistance in Mozambique. The latest contribution, the third this year, brings Japan’s total contributions to WFP activities in Mozambique to US$ 24,7 million in the last four years.