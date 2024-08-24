On August 23, commencing at 2:40 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with Hon. Ms. Shirley Ayorkor BOTCHWEY, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana who is visiting Japan to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the talk is as follows.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa stated that Ghana is an important partner for Japan, serving as a hub for cooperation in areas such as business, health, and peacebuilding in West Africa and collaborating with Japan last year as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. In response, Minister Botchwey expressed his gratitude for the support from Japan and his high evaluation of Women, Peace and Security (WPS) initiatives by Minister Kamikawa.
- Minister Kamikawa stated to Minister Botchwey that Japan would like to coordinate with Ghana in solving regional and global challenges, including promoting WPS and stabilizing the Sahel region and the coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea. The two ministers concurred to further strengthen economic relations including economic relations, and cooperation in regional and international arenas.
- The two ministers confirmed the further deepening of Japan-Ghana relations toward TICAD 9 next year.
- The two ministers also exchanged views on cooperation in the international arena, including Security Council reform, the situation in Ukraine and North Korea, including the abductions issue.
