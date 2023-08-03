On August 3, from 10:30 a.m. local time (4:30 p.m. JST) for approximately 70 minutes, Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, during his visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, held a foreign ministers' meeting with H.E. Mr. DEMEKE Mekonnen Hassen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The overview is as follows.
- At the outset, Minister Hayashi stated that he was pleased to visit Ethiopia for the first time in four years as the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs. He also stated that he would like to further strengthen bilateral relations with Ethiopia through this visit. In response, Minister Demeke welcomed Minister Hayashi’s visit to Ethiopia and stated that this visit would be an opportunity to further advance the bilateral relations that have a long history.
- Minister Hayashi mentioned Japan’s support for the peace agreement, and stated that he would like to consider further cooperation towards the implementation of the agreement. In response, Minister Demeke expressed his gratitude for Japan's assistance and stated that the reconstruction assistance requires enormous funding. He asked that Japan continues to provide the assistance. Minister Hayashi also introduced Japan's efforts through “invest in people,” and stated that he would like to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the economic field. In response, Minister Demeke welcomed the support and investment from Japan and expressed his desire to continue to cooperate closely with Japan on the economic front.
- Minister Demeke explained the results of the Russia-Africa summit held in Russia on July 27 and 28. Minister Hayashi, in view of the situation in Ukraine, expressed his hope to cooperate in order to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law. Minister Hayashi also stated that he shared serious concerns about the impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine on food security in Africa. He stated that Japan deplores that the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) was terminated by Russia's refusal, and has a hope to work together towards the resumption of the initiative. The two ministers affirmed the need for both countries to cooperate to ensure food security in Africa.
- In addition, the two ministers exchanged views on such issues as the situation in Africa including the conflict in Sudan and the situation in Niger, regional situation in East Asia, including responses to North Korea on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abduction issue. They also discussed on the various issues in the international community, such as the uncertain and unfair development finance and the strengthening of the functions of the United Nations including Security Council reform. The two ministers affirmed that they would continue to work closely together.