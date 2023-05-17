Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On May 16, the Government of Japan decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 2 million as support to refugees in the Great Lakes region.

  1. Since around February in 2022, humanitarian situation has deteriorated due to the increase of armed groups’ activities in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As a result, a large number of refugees have been flowing into Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. Considering this situation, the Government of Japan will provide health, nutrition, water, sanitation, shelter and essential goods through a total USD 2 million Emergency Grant Aid to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
  2. Japan, in close coordination with related countries for the stabilization of the region, will continue to support people in the Great Lakes region.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.