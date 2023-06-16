On June 16, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of USD 5 million for humanitarian assistance in the Sudan.

The Government of Japan will implement assistance of USD 5 million through international organizations in such areas as food, non-food items, health and medical care, in response to the further deterioration of the humanitarian situation caused by the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April as well as the ongoing lack of improvement in the security situation.

In addition to this assistance, a Grant Aid of approximately USD 1.46 million to be implemented through Japanese NGOs via the Japan Platform (JPF) in the Sudan and Chad was also decided.

The humanitarian assistance above-mentioned is to be implemented on the basis of the fact that Prime Minister KISHIDA conveyed the message that he would work closely together on the response to the situation in the Sudan during his visit to Africa in May, and that the G7 Leaders confirmed their commitments to support the Sudan in the G7 Hiroshima Summit.

Japan, in close coordination with related countries, will continue its effort for early ceasefire of both parties, and humanitarian response in the Sudan.