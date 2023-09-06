On September 5, from 8:15 p.m. local time (on September 6, from 2:15 JST), the Japan-Egypt-Jordan Trilateral Ministerial Consultations on the Middle East was held for the first time in Cairo, Egypt. The overview is as follows (Joint Statement of the Japan-Egypt-Jordan Trilateral Ministerial Consultations on the Middle East (PDF):
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.
- The Japanese delegation was led by Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. The Egyptian delegation was led by H.E. Mr. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The Jordanian delegation was led by H.E. Mr. Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
- The three Ministers confirmed the trilateral cross-regional efforts of Japan, Egypt, and Jordan in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iraq towards the achievement of peace and prosperity in the Middle East. The three Ministers concurred to expand the horizons of cooperation to more countries and fields.
- Regarding the regional issues including the Middle East Peace, the three Ministers emphasized the indispensable role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in assisting Palestine refugees and stabilizing the region. They urged the international community to strengthen its assistance through contributions to UNRWA.
