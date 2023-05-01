On April 30, commencing at 5:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. April 30 Japan time), Mr. KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, who was on a visit to Cairo, Egypt, attended the Japan-Egypt Friendship Reception hosted by Prime Minister Kishida. The summary of the reception is as follows. The reception was attended by H.E. Prof. Hany HELAL, former Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as well as approximately 140 guests from both Japan and Egypt who have contributed to the promotion of people-to-people exchange and friendship between the two countries in a wide range of fields, including education, culture, sports and development cooperation. One of the participants was Mr. Mohamed Ali Rashwan, who won the silber medal in Judo at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

At the outset of the reception, Prime Minister Kishida delivered an address and expressed his pleasure at seeing strong and multi-layered friendly relations between Japan and Egypt, and stated that on the occasion of his visit, he and President El-Sisi agreed to elevate the Egypt-Japan relations to a “Strategic Partnership” and continue to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries in a wide range of fields, which is the fruit of the various efforts made by all parties concerned.

Prime Minister Kishida also expressed his hope that Japan and Egypt will continue to help each other as friends with a close and cordial relationship despite the geographical distance, and that their irreplaceable bond will be further deepened into the future.

After delivering an address, Prime Minister Kishida had talks with the participants and deepened exchanges while listening to various voices of those concerned from a wide range of fields.