On August 3, from 1:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. JST) for approximately 60 minutes, Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, during his visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Dr. ABIY Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The overview is as follows.
- At the outset, Minister Hayashi stated that he was pleased to visit Ethiopia for the first time in four years as the Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs. He also stated that he would like to further strengthen bilateral relations with Ethiopia through this visit. In response, Prime Minister Abiy welcomed Minister Hayashi’s visit to Ethiopia and stated that this visit would elevate their bilateral relationships to a higher level and expressed his desire to further strengthen good relationships with Japan.
- Minister Hayashi expressed his respect for Prime Minister Abiy’s leadership regarding the peace agreement about the conflict in northern Ethiopia. He stated that he would like to consider further cooperation towards the implementation of the agreement. In response, Prime Minister Abiy expressed his gratitude for Japan's assistance and stated that the reconstruction assistance requires enormous funding. He asked that Japan continues to provide the assistance. Minister Hayashi also stated that he would like to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the economic field. In response, Prime Minister Abiy welcomed the support and investment from Japan and expressed his desire to continue to cooperate closely with Japan on the economic front.
- Prime Minister Abiy explained the results of the Russia-Africa summit held in Russia on July 27 and 28. Minister Hayashi, in view of the situation in Ukraine, expressed his hope to cooperate in order to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law. The two sides shared their concerns about the impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine on food security in Africa, and also confirmed that the termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative with the end of Russia's participation is extremely regrettable, and that both countries need to cooperate to ensure food security in Africa.
- In addition, the two sides exchanged views on such issues as the situation in Africa including the conflict in Sudan and the situation in Niger, regional situation in East Asia, including responses to North Korea on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue. They also discussed on the various issues in the international community, such as the uncertain and unfair development finance. The two sides affirmed that they would continue to work closely together.