Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan


H.E. Ambassador Baraka Luvanda received on Tuesday 22nd August 2023 H.E. Amb. Ernest Rwamucyo, Ambassador of Rwanda to Japan.

The two Ambassadors exchanged ideas on bilateral matters of mutual interest.  They also reflected on the long historical relations between the two countries and with the host country – Japan.  They agreed to continue to work together in advancing common agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan.