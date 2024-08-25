Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On August 24, commencing at 4:28 p.m. (for approximately 15 minutes), Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Mohamed MBAE, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Union of Comoros, who is visiting Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview is as follows.

  1. At the outset, Minister Kamikawa expressed her gratitude for Comoros' contributions as the AU Chair at last year’s G7 Hiroshima Summit and paid tribute to the successful realization of the AU's membership in the G20. Minister Kamikawa also stated that she would like to continue strengthening cooperation in both bilateral and international arenas. In response, Minister Mbae expressed his expectations for further development of the favorable bilateral relations between the two countries.
  2. Minister Kamikawa expressed her intention to continue working closely with Comoros, an important partner in promoting a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" (FOIP). In response, Minister Mbae expressed his gratitude for Japan's support to date and the two ministers confirmed that a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law is essential as maritime nations and they would work closely together.

The two ministers confirmed that they would further develop Japan-Comoros relations towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.

