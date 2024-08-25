Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On August 24, commencing at 6:28 p.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Cameroon who is visiting Japan to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview is as follows.

  1. At the outset, Minister Kamikawa mentioned that Cameroon is a driving force for the Central African economy and stated that Japan intends to cooperate for economic integration and human resources development in the Central Africa region, with Cameroon as a gateway to the region.
  2. In addition, Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan intends to work with Cameroon, a major regional power, in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law.
  3. In response, Minister Mbella Mbella explained Cameroon’s efforts toward economic development, and expressed his gratitude for Japan’s support and expectations for strengthening economic relations with Japan.
  4. The two ministers confirmed that they would further develop Japan-Cameroon relations towards TICAD 9 in the coming year.
