On August 23, commencing at 1:35 p.m. for approximately 25 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Olushegun ADJADI BAKARI, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin who is visiting Japan to participate in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting. The overview of the talk is as follows.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa, paying tribute to Benin’s stable management of the economy, noted that Benin, which continues to achieve high growth, is attracting the attention of Japanese companies with an eye on the Francophone African market of 400 million people, and emphasized the importance that Japan attaches to its relationship with Benin. In response, Minister Adjadi Bakari welcomed the growing interest of Japanese companies and expressed expectations for strengthening bilateral economic relations. In addition, Minister Adjadi Bakari expressed appreciation for Japan’s support so far, explained the reforms Benin is undertaking and expressed an intention to further enhance their bilateral cooperative relationship, taking advantage of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.
- Minister Kamikawa stated that Japan is working on increasing green growth in the West African region through cooperation in Benin’s electric power sector, and on improving sanitation and hygiene conditions for displaced persons toward the realization of peace and stability in the Sahel region and the coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea.
- The two ministers confirmed the further deepening of Japan-Benin relations toward TICAD 9 next year.
- The two ministers also exchanged views on cooperation in the international arena, including Security Council reform, the situation in Ukraine and North Korea, including the abductions issue.