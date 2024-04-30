The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$ 1.2 million contribution from the Government of Japan to support 36,200 crisis-affected people in Cameroon.

The contribution will allow WFP to provide an unconditional food assistance package that includes cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host populations and communities affected by conflict and climate related crises in the Far North, Northwest, Southwest, East, Adamawa and North regions.

Conflict and displacements have led to a significant deterioration in the food security situation in Cameroon, exacerbated by rising food prices as well as an increase in the frequency and severity of climatic shocks, especially in the northern regions. This year, 2.5 million people are projected to experience acute food insecurity between June and August according to the March 2024 Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis. Over 70 percent of the people facing higher levels of food insecurity are in crisis-affected regions.

“This food assistance is intended to address the food insecurity of vulnerable population who have been severely affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” said Mr. Kiyohiko Ikeda, Chargé d’Affaires a.i of the Embassy of Japan in Cameroon.

“The Government of Japan has reiterated the importance of ensuring food security of crisis-hit African countries to build resilient and peaceful societies, as well as its commitment to protecting vulnerable people, including refugees and IDPs, at the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in 2022. This project aligns with our commitment and we will continue working closely with WFP to realize this goal,” added Mr. Ikeda.

Japan is one of WFP’s consistent donors in Cameroon. Since 2018, Japan’s contributions have enabled WFP to maintain food assistance including emergency food distributions, nutrition interventions, school feeding and recovery support to families most in need.

Wanja Kaaria, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in Cameroon said the consistent and predictable support of partners like Japan remains crucial for WFP operations.

"This support could not have come at a more opportune time - especially when WFP is being forced to cut assistance or completely halt food assistance to refugees in Cameroon due to funding constraints," Kaaria said.

WFP requires US$ 57.9 million to continue life-saving operations in crisis affected areas in Cameroon over the next six months.