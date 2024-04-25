Africa Investment Advisor for Lusophone Africa and Pan-African Transactions at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Jacob Flewelling is set to engage financiers and government delegates in investment advisory and business development during this year’s Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 conference and exhibition.

In collaboration with the private sector, the DFC has invested more than $10 billion across sub-Saharan Africa. During the event – taking place October 2-3 in Luanda under the theme Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola – Flewelling is expected to provide insight into the DFC’s project pipeline.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the ANPG; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The DFC has several impactful projects currently underway that aim to support economic growth and commerce, enhancing energy security and infrastructure while improving access to affordable healthcare, food and capital.

In December 2023, the DFC approved over $3.3 billion in investments in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, with a focus on Africa. Projects also include a $40 million equity investment in Africa Renewable Energy Fund II; a $5 million loan portfolio guarantee to promote sustainable agriculture in the DRC; and many more. In Angola, the DFC spearheaded the construction of the Luanda Medical Center, improving access to affordable and quality healthcare in the country’s capital.

In his role as Africa Investment Advisor, Flewelling boasts 15 years of experience in infrastructure project preparation, political risk insurance and project finance in Africa and spearheads investment advisory and business development throughout the continent. This expertise will generate new perspectives on financing Angolan oil and gas projects at the event this October.

At AOG 2024, Flewelling is expected to discuss opportunities for private sector-led renewable energy projects, energy storage and transmission in Angola. His engagement in panels, networking forums and investor summits will advance dialogue while opening up new opportunities for collaboration between U.S. and Angolan players.

For more information about AOG 2024, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com.