The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of €2 million from the Government of Italy that will help tackle climate change-induced vulnerabilities and strengthen food and nutritional security for up to 10,000 people including smallholder farmers, youth and women from selected farmers organizations in Tete province, in central Mozambique.

The contribution, which was allocated through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) comes at a critical time as the climate crisis intensifies, with extreme weather events such as cyclones, floods and droughts, occurring more frequently and intensely.

“For us to overcome the adversities of climate change means improving the livelihoods of vulnerable communities dependent on farming. Thus, consolidating climate-smart agricultural practices and improving post-harvest management is essential,” says Antonella D’Aprile, WFP’s Country Director in Mozambique. “Thanks to this generous contribution from AICS, not only will smallholder farmers facing the full wrath of extreme climatic changes be supported in adapting to climate variability but will also improve their diets through enhanced access to nutritious foods, essential for a child’s healthy growth.”

Agriculture accounts for 80 percent of Mozambique’s GDP, the vast majority of which is from smallholder farmers’ production. Climate-induced disasters are therefore affecting the most vulnerable and as rainfall variability worsens and average temperatures increase, vegetation coverage is decreasing.

“This project aligns with Italian Cooperation’s ongoing efforts to enhance Mozambique’s agriculture in the face of climate change, notably El Niño. The focus on the Beira Corridor is crucial for Mozambique and neighboring countries like Malawi and Zimbabwe,” said Paolo Enrico Sertoli, Director at Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, Regional Office in Maputo. “It also builds on Italian Cooperation’s initiatives in the Tete Province, such as the DELPAZ programme, contributing to peace and socio-economic development by improving the capacities of local farmers.”

Italy is a strategic partner of WFP’s in Mozambique. Since 2020, Italy has been funding the emergency activities in Cabo Delgado and operations of the WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), in support to all humanitarian entities. The latest contribution is the first one for development and resilience-building activities aimed at boosting farmers’ capacity and enhancing food security.