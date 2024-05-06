The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and esteemed member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Agricultural Development Fund (Saudi Arabia). The signing took place on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meeting 2024 at in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The MoU was signed by Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, and Mr. Adel bin Abdullah Al-Jumaa, Chief Strategy Officer, Agricultural Development Fund.

The MoU establishes a cooperative framework between ICIEC and the Agricultural Development Fund, designed to enhance mutual interests through strategic initiatives. These initiatives include capacity building on Islamic insurance, export credit insurance, and foreign investment insurance in to benefit the agricultural value chain in the Kingdom and other ICIEC member states. The MoU, in addition to strengthening the Fund’s employees’ understanding of ICIEC’s business model and services, will also facilitate its affiliations with relevant unions or professional associations to bolster professional development and cooperation.

Mr. Oussama Kaissi expressed his enthusiasm about this new partnership, stating, "Our partnership with the Saudi Agricultural Development Fund marks a significant advancement in our ongoing efforts to support economic growth through bespoke insurance solutions. We remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a comprehensive understanding of our insurance models and cultivating a collaborative environment that will yield tangible benefits for the agricultural sectors within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our member states ."

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is uniquely the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 49 Member States. ICIEC, for the 16th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time AA- long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than US$ 108bn in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to specific sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

