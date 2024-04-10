Iran’s newly-designated ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo Amir Hosseini met with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on the eve of the departure to his diplomatic mission on Tuesday.

Hosseini gave a report on his mission, the upcoming plans for the further promotion and enhancement of ties and shed light on the cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian underlined the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’ strong determination to expand its comprehensive ties and cooperation with the African continent.

He also stressed on stepping up the Islamic Republic of Iran’s relations with the Democratic Republic of the Congo in various political and economic fields.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister highlighted the importance of following up on implementing deals and development plans for the promotion and elevation of bilateral ties, including holding the joint economic commission of the two countries and forming a parliamentary friendship group.

Hosseini has previously served as Iran’s consul general in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, and on missions in Kiev, Tashkent and Paris.