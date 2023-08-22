Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met the Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali on Monday evening at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on issues of common concern and areas of development of cooperation between the two countries, including in parliamentary diplomacy.

Referring to the high level of political relations between Iran and Algeria, Amirabdollahian emphasized Iran’s will to develop relations in various dimensions, especially economic, commercial, and tourism.

The Iranian foreign minister also praised the Algerian people for their efforts in the fight against colonialism and for supporting Palestine.

He also condemned the recent desecration of Islamic sanctities and referred to the role of the parliaments of Islamic countries to counter Islamophobia and insults against Islamic sanctities.

Amirabdollahian stated that the agreement between the speakers of Iranian and Algerian parliaments to organize an online meeting of the speakers of Islamic parliaments to condemn the recent insults against Islamic sanctities and the Holy Quran was significant.

For his part, the speaker of the National Assembly of Algeria highlighted the shared views of the two countries on many international issues and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting Algeria’s membership in the United Nations Security Council.

He termed the relations between Iran and Algerian as excellent and emphasized on expansion of ties between the two countries in different dimensions, especially economic, commercial as well as parliamentary relations.

During the meeting, Boughali condemned the recent terrorist incident in Shah Cheragh and the targeting of innocent people.

The speaker of the Algerian parliament also pointed to the destructive role of the Zionist regime in many crises and problems in the Islamic world, and emphasized his country's support for the realization of the just rights of the Palestinian nation.