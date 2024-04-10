Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, had a telephone conversation with his Tanzanian counterpart, Yusuf Makamba, on Tuesday evening.

In this telephone conversation, while congratulating the top Tanzanian diplomat on Eid al-Fitr, Amirabdollahian emphasized expanding relations and interactions between the two countries in all fields and holding a meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation.

The top Iranian diplomat invited his Tanzanian counterpart to visit Tehran to finalize the agreements between the two countries and also emphasized preparing the necessary planning for the meeting of the presidents of the two countries.

Amirabdollahian, while explaining the inhumane crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine, emphasized the continuation of Iran’s efforts to stop the genocide in Gaza.

Makamba, for his part, condemned the attack on the building of Iran’s embassy in Damascus and, on behalf of the government and people of Tanzania, expressed sympathy with the government and people of Iran.

While welcoming the visit of the presidents of the two countries and the holding of the joint economic cooperation commission, Makamba announced Tanzania’s readiness to open an embassy in Tehran.