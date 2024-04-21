Foreign Minister of South Africa Naledi Pandor, in a phone call with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian who is in New York, discussed the latest developments in the two country’s bilateral ties and the situation in West Asia, especially following Iran’s legitimate response to the Zionist regime’s recent military attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus.

The Iranian foreign minister stated that Iran decided to target the Israeli regime’s two military and intelligence bases involved in the attack on the Iranian Embassy based on the principle of legitimate defense and the inherent right to self-defense.

He added Iran made the decision only after the UN Security Council failed to give an appropriate response to the raid and did not slam the Israeli regime's attack, and some permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely the US, UK and France, blocked a move to condemn the Israeli crime by the Security Council.

Amirabdollahian further said, after the operation Iran announced to the international community, including the US, that Iran was not seeking to spread the conflict but warned in case the Israeli regime once again takes action against Iran, it will respond strongly and firmly.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister lauded the South African government for its historic initiative to file a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the Zionist regime for committing genocide.

For her part, the South African foreign minister appreciated her Iranian counterpart for his statements and stressed that an immediate ceasefire should be established in Gaza.

She further noted that South Africa has put a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to her country in 2024 on its political schedule.