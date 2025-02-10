Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation with his Gambian counterpart, Mamadou Tangara, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The Sunday night discussions focused on the latest developments in occupied Palestine and Gaza.

Araghchi strongly condemned the dangerous and criminal U.S.-Zionist conspiracy aimed at the ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland. He denounced this inhumane plan as a flagrant violation of all international principles and laws and emphasized the urgent need for a firm and unified response from the international community against it.

Referring to Iran’s extensive diplomatic efforts, including consultations with the OIC Secretary-General and foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic nations, Araghchi called on Gambia, in its capacity as OIC chair, to expedite the convening of an emergency meeting of OIC foreign ministers at the earliest possible time.

The Gambian Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Iran’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and welcomed Iran’s proposal for an emergency ministerial meeting of OIC member states. He assured that he would initiate consultations and coordination with other OIC member states to facilitate the convening of the meeting.