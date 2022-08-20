Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has congratulated the Kenyan people and government on successfully holding the country’s presidential election.

Kanaani also praised the role of the Kenyan government, parties, politicians, ethnic elders and religious leaders of the country in holding the vote. He described this as an example of successful experience in the region and the wider African continent.

While congratulating Kenya’s president-elect, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson expressed hope that the political process and the formation of the country’s cabinet result in the fulfillment of the demands and aspirations of the Kenyan people.