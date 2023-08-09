Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran


Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has announced that Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit South Africa.

The spokesman said, “Mr. Amirabdollahian will leave for Pretoria on Wednesday with the aim of holding a joint commission on cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of South Africa.”

The foreign ministers of the two countries are in charge of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation Between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of South Africa.

This round of meeting will be held after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Islamic Republic of Iran.