The Iranian foreign minister, in continuation of his meetings with the political and economic officials of the Republic of Mali, met with the president of the transitional government in Mali Assimi Goita on Tuesday afternoon and discussed bilateral relations and some international issues.

In the meeting, Hossein Amirabdollahian elaborated on the agreements reached for the development of economic and commercial cooperation with Mali within the framework of the Joint Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation.

He also stressed the determination of the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to expand cooperation with the Malian government, especially in three economic-commercial, defense and science-technology fields.

Praising the Malian government for its efforts in fighting terrorism, the Iranian foreign minister touched on Iran’s experiences in fighting against regional terrorist groups such as Daesh.

He also emphasized that the Iranian nation, despite enduring cruel and extensive sanctions, managed to defend its political independence and successfully continue its scientific and economic progress.

During the meeting, Goita for his turn, welcomed the agreements reached between the two countries to strengthen their economic cooperation.

He also said the achievements by the Iranian nation in confronting the oppressive sanctions and gaining the important political and economic position by the Iranian nation in the regional and global arena are role models for the Malian nation to fight against the excessive demands by some foreign governments.

He added the successful political management of Iranian officials in advancing the country’s economic and scientific growth is valuable.

In the end, the head of Mali’s transitional government called for further strengthening of the economic-commercial and scientific cooperation between the two countries and emphasized Bamako’s readiness to host Iranian industries and economic activists.