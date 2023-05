He said there are many opportunities and areas in which the two countries can work together. He also described the trip of a 14-member delegation from the private sector of Burkina Faso to Iran in order to visit the Expo exhibition as a good opportunity for the companies of his country to learn more about the high economic potentials of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Burkina Faso’s minister of industries and trade expressed hope that with an increase in visits, the two nations will witness further expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Burkina Faso’s Minister of Trade and Industries Serj Puda who is in Tehran to visit the Iran Expo exhibition, on Monday afternoon met and exchanged views over issues of mutual interest In the meeting, Amirabdollahian pointed to the policy of the 13th Iranian administration regarding expansion of ties with African countries in different spheres, underlining the need to use opportunities to boost bilateral cooperation. Burkina Faso’s minister of trade and industries also praised the progress and development of the Islamic Republic of Iran despite the sanctions.

