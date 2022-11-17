Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his South African counterpart Ms. Naledi Pandor held a phone conversation on Wednesday evening and exchanged viewpoints on expansion of bilateral relations as well as certain international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that the meeting of the joint economic commission of the two countries would be held in the near future and welcomed the readiness of both sides to take great strides in line with the further enhancement of the ties between the two countries.

Amirabdollahian also warned about the consequences of any miscalculation and unconstructive actions by the US and some European countries in the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

During the phone call, South African Foreign Minister Ms. Naledi Pandor, in turn, welcomed the prospect of holding the joint economic commission with the presence of the foreign ministers of both countries and expressed hope that the commission would facilitate the implementation of past agreements between Iran and South Africa.

She also voiced support for the diplomatic negotiations in the nuclear issue, saying that South Africa hopes all sides remain committed to the diplomatic route and that the talks would lead to success and removal of sanctions.