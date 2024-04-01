Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry discussed bilateral relations, regional, and Palestinian issues in a phone call this Sunday evening.

During the talks, the two top diplomats reviewed the positive developments in recent months in bilateral relations and discussed ways to develop ties based on the will of the political leaders of the two countries, as shown in the results of the recent important meeting between the two ministers in Geneva.

In this framework and following the important meeting of the presidents of Iran and Egypt in Riyadh, the two sides agreed on the continuation of contacts and meetings to develop and improve relations between Tehran and Cairo.

Amirabdollahian and Shoukry also reviewed the latest developments related to the barbaric attacks of the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip and expressed great concern over the continued killing of Palestinian women, children, and civilians and the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. They stressed the urgency of stopping the insane attacks of the Israeli regime on Gaza, especially the implementation of the recent UN Security Council resolution, and the need to send large-scale international humanitarian aid to the residents of the entire Gaza area.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Arab Republic of Egypt, while opposing any plan by the Zionists for the forced migration of the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip, emphasized the need for effective measures by international organizations to prevent the invasion of the occupying Zionist regime in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Emphasizing the important role of the resistance in Palestine, Amirabdollahian assessed the recent official visit of Sheikh Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, and Ziad al-Nakhale, the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, to Tehran as important.